Crestview Elementary presented its annual Christmas play during two performances on Thursday. This year’s show, entitled “Christmas Extravaganza,” showcased students from grades 1-3 and was directed by Elementary Music Teacher Lindsey Newlove. The cast included Lincoln Smith, Caroline Marks, Rylie Gallaway, Violet Dirr, Jacob Heth, Emily Lichtle, John Forwerck, Owen Heckler, Chloe Nielsen, Camren Castle, McKenna Brummette, Luke Eggleston, Lulu Ross, Makinzee Williamson, Lillie Best, Huxley Grose, Kenzie Heffner, Jacob Schumm, Haley McCoy, Eliza Reinhart, Madilynn Springer, Mathew Dealey, Avery Leatherman, Brayden Wallace, Cole Story, Haillie Bladen and Hayden Perrott, along with supporting roles from various other students. The Crestview Elementary Bell Choir and first-, second-, and third-grade choirs also contributed to the performances. A DVD of the play ($5 each) can be purchased by contacting the Crestview Elementary office at 419.749.9100, option 1, by December 12. Shown are first graders singing “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” with “elf” Emily Lichtle. (Crestview photo)