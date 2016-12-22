Print for later

Aerian Joseph Michael, was stillborn Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of Allison Brandt of Rockford.

Survivors include siblings Averie Margaret Kaye and Abel Perry Wayne, both at home.

A prayer service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Father Ken Schnipke officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Visitation is from 1:30 p.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.