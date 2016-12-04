Van Wert independent

CONVOY — Several people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Convoy Road.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Betty Wyandt, 87, of Van Wert, was driving a 2007 Chrysler east on Convoy Road at 10:26 a.m. Thursday, crossed over the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, but failed to yield the right of way to a westbound 2007 Chevrolet sedan operated by Margaret Lyons, 54, of Payne.

The Lyons car hit the Wyandt auto while it was in the intersection of U.S. 30 and Convoy Road. The Chrysler came to rest on the right lane of U.S. 30 westbound, while the Lyons’ Chevrolet slid off the northwest corner of the intersection and stopped at a right-of-way fence.

Mrs. Wyandt was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by Convoy EMS squad, while a passenger in her vehicle, Bonnie Speelman, 85, of Convoy, was first taken to Van Wert County Hospital by Scott EMS, but was later flown by Samaritan helicopter medical transport to Parkview. Mrs. Lyons and a 6-year-old passenger were taken to Van Wert County Hospital by the Van Wert EMS squad, but Mrs. Lyons was later taken to Parkview by Samaritan’s Mobile ICU. Her 6-year-old passenger was flown by Samaritan to Parkview.

Seatbelts were in use during the crash; however, the child was not properly restrained in a child safety seat.

The Patrol was also assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Collision, and Knippen Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.