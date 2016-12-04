Submitted information

The Van Wert County 4-H program will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Vantage Career Center. Proceeds from the show support the 4-H camp counselors.

This is the perfect opportunity for Christmas shopping for that hard-to-buy-for person, or a perfect custom gift that area residents won’t be able to find in just any store.

Featured vendors for the event are: Clever Containers by Cheryl, Damsel in Defense, Watkins & Joharley, Wood & Florals, Mary Kay Cosmetics, MJ&G Creations, Norwex, Doll Clothes by Nancy, Paparazzi Jewelry, Tupperware, Country Folk Mobile RV Repair and Inspection, Thirty-One, Usborne Books & More, WW Vinyl, Younique by Kara, Hodgepodged Art and Crafts, Annie Rose (hats and headbands), Jamberry, Crafts by Audrey Marbaugh, Piggy Bank Crafts, Hinton Farm Toys, Mike & Margaret Tobe (handcrafted fire pokers and hot dog forks), Julie’s Creations, OldTown Creations, Styletees, Brad’s Cornhole Bags, Pink Zebra, and Cindy’s Wreaths.