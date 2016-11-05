Submitted information

Youth for Christ in Van Wert confirmed its office would serve as one of some 4,000 sites nationwide collecting gift-filled shoeboxes for hurting children around the world during National Collection Week, November 14-20.

National Collection Week marks the high point of an effort to collect and deliver gift-filled shoeboxes to 10 million children in more than 100 countries worldwide this year in support of Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind. Each shoebox is packed with toys, school supplies, and basic hygiene items. More than 100,000 volunteers are expected this year to operate drop-off sites just like the one in Van Wert to help this project succeed.

“We’re excited to be a part of this effort to communicate love and hope, through simple gifts, to so many children in need around the world who are dealing with incredible issues of war, famine, poverty and disaster,” said Denis Ellinger, who will serve as the relay center coordinator, helping to coordinate and manage operations at the drop-off site.

After National Collection Week concludes, the shoebox gifts collected at the Van Wert drop-off site will then be received for final shipping preparation to Boone, North Carolina. Once they arrive at their country of destination, the shoebox gifts might be transported by canoe, dog sled, or even elephant, before they are eventually delivered to children in need.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered gift-filled shoeboxes to more than 113 million children in more than 150 countries. In 2014, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 10 million children.

Drop off times during the week of November 14-20 at Youth for Christ’s 302 Bonnewitz Ave. office are as follows:

Monday 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Friday 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-6 p.m.

Saturday 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday 20, noon-2 p.m.

For more information, call the Youth for Christ office at 419.238.1370.