The YMCA of Van Wert County has been a staple in Van Wert for more than 100 years and, starting Monday, November 21, it’s going to be more accessible to all of its members.

On that day, the YMCA is expanding its after-hours access. YMCA members will have access to an additional 1,000 square feet of gym space and racquetball courts, with all locker rooms and shower facilities available at any hour.

“Our after-hours access has been a tremendous success since its inception,” said YMCA Executive Director Hugh Kocab. “Expanding access to the facility enables members to utilize more YMCA benefits at their convenience.”

After-hours access is available to all qualifying members 24 hours a day, including weekends and holidays.

The after-hours access area allows easy entrance for seniors and physically disabled patrons, as well as providing unlimited access to qualifying members in accessible areas of the YMCA 24/7.

Current access includes men’s and women’s ADA-approved bathroom facilities, 1,400 square feet of circuit and cardio fitness equipment, 1,100 square feet of machine and free weights, and nearly 10,000 square feet of gym space.

The YMCA started as a very simple gym and swim YMCA and has grown throughout the years to include five gymnasiums, numerous workout rooms, a spinning studio, cardio fitness floor, strength and conditioning center, massage therapy, tanning salon and hydrotherapy bed, yoga room, the only full-size swimming pool in the area, and the complete Camp Clay facility, including the Aqua Park and splash pad.

“YMCA after-hours access allows us to provide family fitness opportunities and remove obstacles for those with physical limitations,” Kocab said.

Information about after-hours access, YMCA membership, and other programs available at the YMCA is available by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. Membership opportunities and inquiries may be directed to Kristin Lichtensteiger, YMCA membership-marketing director, by calling the above number or emailing kristin@vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.