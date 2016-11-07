Submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be putting up decorations in Wren on Saturday, November 19, and the Grand Illumination will be held on Saturday, November 26, at dark (approximately 6 p.m.).

The WCS will be holding a “Create your own Christmas scene” contest for area children in grades K-5 for the chance to turn on the Christmas lights in Wren for the Grand Illumination. The deadline for entries will be Friday, November 18.

The winner will be notified by Tuesday, November 22. Contact Karen at 419.495.2623 with any questions.

The society will also be sponsoring an Outside Home Display Contest again this year within a 3-mile radius of Wren. Contact Moe Davis at 419.495.2584 for more information.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street on Saturday, December 10, and Friday and Saturday, December 16-17, from 6 to 8 p.m. Carriage rides, hot chocolate and cookies will be available during Santa hours.