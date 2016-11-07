Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will have a Turkey Shoot on Sunday, November 13, at 2 p.m.

Adult men will be using 12-gauge shotguns only, while youths and women may use 20-gauge shotguns. The club will provide shells for all participants.

The club also has a 20-gauge shotgun that people who do not own a shotgun may borrow so they can participate. The cost is only $2 per round.

For more information, contact Ben at 419.889.9124. The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen clubhouse is located at 9093 Ringwald Road near Middle Point.