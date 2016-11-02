DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The 2016 general election on Tuesday, November 8, will feature a number of tax levies in Van Wert County, some to be voted on by all eligible county voters, while others are for specific communities, school districts, or townships.

The levies, all of which are renewals — meaning no new tax money is being sought — include two countywide tax issues placed on the ballot by the Van Wert County Council on Aging.

Those levies include a 0.25-mill, five-year renewal levy, and an 0.2-mill, five-year renewal, both for the purpose of “providing social services, which include chore, outreach, information and referral, socialization, and transportation for the county’s senior citizens age 60 and over”. If approved, funds from the levy renewals would be collected in 2018.

In addition to the Council on Aging levies, Crestview Local Schools and Spencerville Local Schools each have permanent improvement renewal levies on the ballot this year.

Crestview is seeking a 2-mill, five-year renewal, while Spencerville is asking voters to approve a 1.4-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy. Monday from both levies are generally used to purchase items expected to last five years or more, and include building, sidewalk, and parking lot repair, as well as equipment purchases.

Four county communities, and one township also have renewal operating tax levies on the ballot in November.

The village of Convoy is seeking renewal of a 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses. Collection will begin in 2018.

The city of Delphos, is asking voters to renew a 4.05-mill, five-year operating levy that would also be collected in 2018.

The village of Scott has a 3-mill, five-year renewal operating levy on the ballot. The levy would be collected, starting in 2017.

The village of Venedocia is seeking the renewal of a 1.2-mill, five-year levy that will be due in 2018.

Union Township is also seeking a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the purpose of current expenses. The levy would be due in 2018.