topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

Submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently accepting applications for the position of trooper for its upcoming academy classes.

osplogoRecruiters will be hosting a testing session at Owens Community College’s Emergency Preparedness Center, 30150 Tracy Road in Walbridge, on Thursday, December 15.

Individuals interested in a career in law enforcement can apply by visiting careers.ohio.gov for the opportunity to test.

The minimum requirements for the position:

  • United States citizen
  • 20-34 years of age
  • High school diploma or GED
  • Ohio resident (upon graduation)
  • Valid operator’s license

For additional details about the application process and processing requirements, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov, contact the recruitment section by email at ADRecruit@dps.ohio.gov or by phone at 866.TROOPER.

POSTED: 11/25/16 at 9:09 am. FILED UNDER: News