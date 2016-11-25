Print for later

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently accepting applications for the position of trooper for its upcoming academy classes.

Recruiters will be hosting a testing session at Owens Community College’s Emergency Preparedness Center, 30150 Tracy Road in Walbridge, on Thursday, December 15.

Individuals interested in a career in law enforcement can apply by visiting careers.ohio.gov for the opportunity to test.

The minimum requirements for the position:

United States citizen

20-34 years of age

High school diploma or GED

Ohio resident (upon graduation)

Valid operator’s license

For additional details about the application process and processing requirements, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov, contact the recruitment section by email at ADRecruit@dps.ohio.gov or by phone at 866.TROOPER.