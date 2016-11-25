State Patrol seeking trooper applicants
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently accepting applications for the position of trooper for its upcoming academy classes.
Recruiters will be hosting a testing session at Owens Community College’s Emergency Preparedness Center, 30150 Tracy Road in Walbridge, on Thursday, December 15.
Individuals interested in a career in law enforcement can apply by visiting careers.ohio.gov for the opportunity to test.
The minimum requirements for the position:
- United States citizen
- 20-34 years of age
- High school diploma or GED
- Ohio resident (upon graduation)
- Valid operator’s license
For additional details about the application process and processing requirements, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov, contact the recruitment section by email at ADRecruit@dps.ohio.gov or by phone at 866.TROOPER.
POSTED: 11/25/16 at 9:09 am. FILED UNDER: News