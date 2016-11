Submitted information

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation is still looking for teams for the 2016-17 men’s basketball league. Teams must be registered by Wednesday, November 30.

All games will be played Wednesday evenings at the S.F. Goedde Building. The league is slated to begin December 7.

For more information on the league, contact the Van Wert Parks Office at 419.238.9121 or email vwparks@bright.net.