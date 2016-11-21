Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Commemorative Match to remember American heroes, both past and present.

This match will be held Saturday, December 3, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9063 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the match will start at 10 that morning.

For those who have wanted to shoot an M-1 Garand rifle, this is the match to attend. Once people shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP.

For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match; however, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $4, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds.

For area residents who have never participated in a match, there will be a clinic starting at 9:30 that morning. The clinic will include information on how an M-1 operates and match protocols. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for those who that might want to try it out.

For more information, check out the Outdoorsmen’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info, or call 419.203.8662.