Four dancers from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks (above) have been selected to perform in the Ballet Theatre of Toledo’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The dancers are Sayler Wise, Rilee Conrad, Ellie Vining, and Kaden Hohman. The dancers were chosen to be Chinese Acrobats and Hohman is also a Party Boy. The performances will be held at the Valentine Theatre in Downtown Toledo on Friday, November 25, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 26, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 27, at 2 p.m. (photo submitted)