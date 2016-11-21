Submitted information

The Moose Lodge on West Ervin Road will host a bloodmobile from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 25.

Area residents who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent, advanced forms are available at the Red Cross Office 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health, may be eligible to donate blood.

Those wanting to donate should bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license). Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment, while walk-ins are always welcome.