Our beloved Marjorie Ann Tufte Purmort embarked upon life’s final journey Thursday, November 17, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert. A private graveside service will follow.

She was born at her grandmother’s home in York, North Dakota, on July 31, 1931, to Phillip Oscar and Mary Elizabeth Tufte. She was raised in Leeds, North Dakota. She attended the University of North Dakota and Ohio University. It was there that she met the love of her life, FW “Bill” Purmort, her husband of 41 years. They moved to Van Wert to raise a family.

Marjorie’s greatest joy and proudest legacy were her children and grandchildren: Pamela; Bill (wife Kim, children Allison and Evan, and Evan’s wife Claire); Elizabeth (husband Robert Kerlin, children Joseph and Katharine Saldutti) and Nancy (husband Walter Tumlinson, children Justine, Dylan, and Zachary).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mary; a brother, Phillip; and her husband, Bill.

An intrepid traveler, she was always eager to depart for a new destination in the company of family and friends. She enjoyed golf, gardening, cooking, entertaining, collecting antiques, and shopping.

Her time and generous support was given to the Evergreen Garden Club, Van Wert County Hospital Twig IV, First Presbyterian Church, Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts, Van Wert City Schools PTA, Starr Commonwealth, YMCA, YWCA, and the Peony Festival.

She bravely persevered through multiple battles with cancer. Her family will be forever grateful for the exceptional care of Dr. Mellar Davis.

She be will greatly missed by her many friends, extended family and countless people who knew her only by her generosity, exuberance for life, and brilliant smile.

Preferred memorials are to the Van Wert County Foundation supporting the Peony Festival and Van Wert County Hospital Twig groups.

