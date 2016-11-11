DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Lincolnview Local Schools honored 94 military veterans on Thursday during its sixth Veterans Day program held in the high school gymnasium.

Teacher Stephanie Renner said she created the program shortly after her grandfather died to honor him and other veterans, including another grandfather who died of injuries he received in World War II while serving in the United States Army.

“My hope is that, by holding a program here at school, we will inspire every student to honor and thank a veteran, not just on Veterans Day, but on every day of the year,” Renner said as her reason for developing the program. “Our veterans put the needs of others before themselves and, to me, that’s the ultimate definition of a hero.”

Following the presentation of the American flag by a local color guard to begin the program, third- and fourth-grade students sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” under the direction of instrumental music teacher Anna Baker.

Following opening remarks by Renner, kindergarten and first-grade students sang a special song to honor veterans.

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder then read a Veterans Day proclamation in honor of the nation’s veterans. Snyder talked of the sacrifices made by veterans over the years.

“Each time that our country has come under attack they have risen to her defense; each time our freedoms have come under assault, they have responded with resolve,” Snyder said. “Through the generations of their courage and sacrifice, they’ve allowed our republic to flourish and, today, our school acknowledges its profound debt of gratitude to the patriots that have kept it whole.”

Each of the veterans attending, most accompanied by family members, were honored with a certificate of appreciation (click here for a list of veterans honored). In addition, the names of veterans who have died were also read and recognized, followed by the playing of “Taps” by Paul Hoverman.

Ken Myers, a U.S. Navy veteran, and his son, Sam, held a flag-folding ceremony, while Renner provided information on which each fold represents. The flag was then presented to Nicole Benson and her family to honor Benson’s husband, Jared, a military veteran who died in April.

Lincolnview teacher Chad Kraner then gave a presentation honoring veteran Larry Moore and Hoverman and his wife, Annette, performed “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” on piano and trumpet.

A video presentation for veterans who could not attend the program, along with a tribute to veterans by Lincolnview students, was also shown, followed by closing remarks by Renner.