Leland Smith Insurance Services and the Hickey-Morris Insurance Agency are pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Strawn to its sales force. Strawn has more than four years of insurance experience, most recently as a territory manager with Auto-Owners Insurance Company in the Toledo area.

Strawn was born in Van Wert and later moved to Lima, where he graduated from Shawnee High School. He then went on to continue his education at Adrian College in Michigan, earing his degree in business management while also being a four-year letter winner on the baseball team.

Strawn is a huge sports fan and recently started coaching baseball. He and his fiancé, Lindsay, are also looking forward to their upcoming wedding in 2017.

Area residents are invited to stop by the Hickey-Morris Agency in Delphos and let Strawn help them with insurance needs. Strawn said he is looking forward to being part of the Delphos community.

Leland Smith Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency representing multiple insurance companies, offering home, auto, business, life, and health insurance at locations in Van Wert and Antwerp; Shisler Insurance Agency in Paulding; Kulwicki-Hilton Insurance Agency in Convoy and Ottoville; and Hickey-Morris Insurance Agency in Delphos.

Find more information, access the company’s website at www.lelandsmith.com.