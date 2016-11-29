Van Wert Police

November 26, 3:07 p.m. — Braden M. Dunlap, 26, of 927 Hughes St., and Jaxon Bebout, 25, of 1308 Kathy St., were both cited for open container violations while in the 900 block of Hughes Street.

November 26, 4:05 a.m. — Mark A. Bass Jr., 19, of Dayton, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Washington Street.

November 25, 9:46 p.m. — Ethan A. Mezuk, 26, of 6386 Feasby Wisener Road, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Harrison Street.

November 24, 4:58 a.m. — Taisha M. Moneer, 44, of 1417 Monte Carlo Drive, was cited for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct following an incident at Van Wert County Hospital.

November 17, 10:20 p.m. — Jualina B. Dull, 28, of Scott, was served with a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court while she was at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

November 16, 11:35 p.m. — Donna S. Lee, 63, of 403 N. Market St., was cited for domestic violence as a result of an incident at her residence.

Johnathon J. McBride, 22, of Wren, was cited for domestic violence in connection with an incident at 627 S. Vine St.

Delphos Police

No new reports.