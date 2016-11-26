Van Wert Police

No new reports.

Delphos Police

November 20, no time listed – Jacob Gibson, 19, of Cloverdale, was cited for underage possession of an alcoholic beverage following a traffic stop in the city.

November 19, no time listed – Randall Ryan Jr., 40, of Delphos, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the city. He will appear in Lima Municipal Court on the charge.

November 18, no time listed – Devon Schoffner, 24, of Wapakoneta, was cited for driving while under a non-compliance license suspension, and will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court on the charge.

November 18, no time listed – Matthew Williams, 28, of Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County while in Delphos. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.