By Nick Henry

The Crestview Knight football team made history Saturday night by winning in the second round of playoffs, an accomplishment no other football team has done in Crestview history. The Knights beat the Arlington Red Devils by a score of 28-7 at Lima Stadium. Senior lineman Emilio Deleon said, “It feels amazing to know that we are the best high school football team to go through Crestview.” Crestview now moves on to the Regional Final game and will play the McComb Panthers at Lima Stadium, on Saturday at 7pm. Last year the Knights got knocked out of playoffs by McComb in the first round, and will look to make the outcome a little different this year.

Mary Poppins the musical was a sell-out crowd on Friday night with great performances from all the cast members. Lead roles in the musical were played by Cora Millay (Mary Poppins), Joel Germann (George Banks), Griffen Waltmire (Bert), and Courtney Cearns (Mrs. Banks). The musical was a success in all aspects ranging from singing to acting. Senior Kristen Etzler said, “I’m glad I decided to join this year because I enjoyed performing on stage and making new friends.”

The Knights scholastic bowl team competed in Paulding this weekend in an NWC match. The Knights placed fifth in the competition but have more matches coming up. Senior Joel Germann said, “We definitely didn’t have as much success this year as we did in the past, but we only had two letter winners back so we are starting over as a varsity team. We also have a very specific knowledge set between the members so some of the topics we aren’t as good at. We have a lot more competitions and will do better in the year.”

The Mary Poppins crew rehearses a song-and-dance number. (Photo submitted.)