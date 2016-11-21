SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

LIMA — There are many ways to describe Saturday’s regional championship game between Crestview and McComb: Frigid, heart pounding, and heartbreaking are three that come to mind.

In a game that will be talked about for years to come, the McComb Panthers defeated the Crestview Panthers 35-28 in double overtime in the Division VII, Region 26 regional title game at Lima Spartan Stadium.

The win means McComb (12-1) will play Minster in the state semifinals Saturday. Crestview’s season ended at 9-4.

“We lost four games by a total of 18 points,” head coach Jared Owens said. “Every one of our losses was gut-wrenching.”

“Size-wise and talent-wise we were probably a little outmatched tonight, but they (the kids) laid it on the line, and I knew they would.”

Both teams turned the ball over on downs in the first overtime, but McComb quarterback Malachi Abbott scored on a six-yard run in the second overtime to give the Panthers their only lead of the game.

The Knights took possession after that, and picked up a first down before McComb defensive back Cam Morris intercepted Crestview quarterback Drew Kline to end the game.

Two other miscues were key factors in the game.

After pinning the Knights at their own five-yard line, the Panthers recovered a fumble by Payton Knittle, then scored two plays later on a four-yard run by Jake Crouse with 7:14 remaining in the first quarter.

With just over three minutes left in regulation, the Knights had to punt from their own end zone. The kick was returned 38 yards to the Crestview five yard line, and three plays later, Jake Crouse scored from three yards out to tie the game at 28, and send it to overtime.

Luke Gerardot had two rushing touchdowns in the game. His first score came with 10:27 left in the first quarter, a three yard run that gave the Knights a 7-0 lead.

Gerardot also scored on a 25-yard run with 11:34 left in the fourth quarter, to give the Knights a 28-21 lead.

He finished the game with 15 carries and 114 yards.

Kline accounted for one touchdown, a 36-yard keeper with 2:56 left in the second quarter, a score that gave the Knights a 21-14 halftime lead.

He finished with 16 carries and 76 yards, and was 8-of-23 passing for 138 yards.

Wade Sheets caught four passes for 69 yards.

“We played our butts off,” Owens said. “It’s nothing to be ashamed of, we just didn’t make enough plays at the end.”

Caden Schroeder led the Panthers with 175 yards rushing and one touchdown, a 22-yard run in the second quarter.

Abbott was 7-of-16 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown, and a first quarter interception that was returned 52 yards for a score by Crestview’s Trever Gibson.

“I am really humbled to have the opportunity to be around such a great group of young men,” Owens said.