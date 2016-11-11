Kent A. Taylor, 55, of Convoy, passed away at 1:12 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born January 8, 1961, in Van Wert, the son of Ab and Betty (Baker) Taylor, who survive in Convoy. On June 26, 1982, he married Diana (Barnhart) Taylor, who survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include two children, Chris (Ashley) Taylor of Convoy and Sarah (Jared) Perrott of Huntington, Indiana; a brother, Brad (Leilonnee) Taylor of Convoy; and two grandchildren, Thayer Cunningham and Mackenie Wilson Taylor.

Kent was a retired Electrical vocational instructor at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert. He loved drag racing, working on cars and building engines, truck pulls, and camping.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Dave Ray officiating. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 14, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the Electrical program at Vantage Career Center.

