Joyce Ann Dray, 74, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born June 23, 1942, the daughter of Ralph Edward and Sally V. (Berryman) Dray, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Beatrice Dray of Fremont; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Richard Dray, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation.