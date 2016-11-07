Jeffrey D. Perkins, 35, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:03 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born January 20, 1981, in Marion, Virginia, the son of John Perkins, who survives in DeGraff, and Brenda (Dudley) Perkins, who survives in Van Wert. On September 20, 2008, he married Katie (Williman) Perkins, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children, Carter, Nora, and Knox Perkins, all at home; a brother, Kevin (Erin) Perkins of Bonney Lake, Washington; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.

Jeff was the owner of Perkins Financial Services in Van Wert. He attended LifeHouse Church in Van Wert and was a member of the worship team there. Jeff was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother, and friend. He was a member of Van Wert Rotary Club, served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Van Wert County, and coached many of his kids’ athletic teams.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10, at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Matt Braun officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, and an hour prior to services Thursday, all at the church.

Preferred memorials: A fund for his children.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.