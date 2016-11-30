I have spent much of my day today working on getting Messiah music out to the many orchestra members who will be playing Messiah on December 11 in Van Wert. This is the year a Messiah performance will be given at First UM Church in Van Wert, beginning at 7 p.m. The Van Wert County Foundation sponsors this holiday performance through the Saltzgaber Music Fund, in cooperation with First UM Church.

For over two decades, a community Messiah performance has been organized, rehearsed, and performed biennially (every two years.) I say community performance, but it certainly has a regional feel to it. Most of the 60-voice chorus comes from Van Wert County, but we also have singers from outside of Van Wert. The orchestra members come from all over the state, from Toledo to Cleveland and Springfield to Lewis Center and Bowling Green. Musicians will travel to play good music!

Our soloists come from Boston, New York City, Akron, and Perrysburg. So, as you can see, we have a national representation to our Messiah performance. Most have some kind of ties to Ohio and are happy to return to the Buckeye State and share their talents with us. I feel very blessed and fortunate that so much talent is willing to come together to present Handel’s Messiah. What a masterful work and what a powerful message!

I invite all of you to First U.M. Church on Sunday night, December 11, at 7 p.m. for this inspirational and uplifting concert. It’s an amazing experience to have the stage filled in a beautifully decorated sanctuary with a packed house. Watch the news next week for more detailed information about our soloists.

The holiday entertainment continues at the Niswonger this Sunday night as Sandy Patti brings “Christmas Blessings” to our stage. I am sure it will be a wonderful Christmas blessing, as she has one of the most iconic voices of all Christian artists. Tickets are still available at the box office. Call 419.238.NPAC (6722) or go online at www.npacvw.org and order your tickets. Doors to the lobby open at 6:30 p.m., where you will be entertained by the VWHS Select Choir. So come early and get into the Christmas spirit, even before the show starts!

Also, don’t forget about the Andy Williams Christmas Show featuring the Osmonds, Lennon Sisters, and friends. This show is December 10 and has been sold out for months. There could be some last minute tickets released, so consider checking it out that day. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m., one hour before the show.

We then finish the holiday season with John Tesh’s Big Band Christmas on Saturday, December 17. A few tickets remain for this show too. Tesh is the consummate entertainer who understands the true meaning of Christmas and is looking forward to returning to the Niswonger and seeing you. You can catch Tesh on radio, TV, and Sirius with his “Intelligence for Your Life” show. When not recording, he likes to perform on stage and make music with great musicians, especially at Christmas time!

‘Tis the season for music, inspiration and entertainment. We have the answers for you at the Niswonger! I hope to see you soon at one of our performances.

FINÉ.