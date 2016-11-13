Fred E. Sargent Sr., 77, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2016, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born November 14, 1938, in Van Wert, the son of Floyd Sargent Sr. and Gladys (Foust) Sargent, who both preceded him in death. He was raised by his foster parents, Glenn and Ruth Baltzell of Celina, who also are deceased. He married Sandra K. (Haines) in December 1968, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Fred E. Sargent Jr. of Van Wert and Kelly (Karen) Sargent of Bradenton, Florida; a daughter, Kathy Brooks of Van Wert; one brother, Paul (Shirley) Sargent of Ellenton, Florida; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Floyd Sargent Jr. and Richard Sargent; and a sister, Betty Coombs, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Chuck Eberle officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery in Ridge Township.

Visitation is from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society

