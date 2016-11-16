By Rex Dolby

“Fall Scenes” was the theme of this month’s competition at the Van Wert Area Photography Club’s recent meeting Thursday, November 10. Cheryl Knost was the winner with an impressive image taken along the river trail going toward the monument in the Fort Amanda Memorial Park. The park is located southwest of Lima on St. Rt. 198. Members voted to drop the dollar entry and no-show fees (at least for now) but will continue to keep the voting for the best image submitted.

Larry Dickerhoof brought an article concerning The Ohio Camera Collector’s Society, which is the oldest camera collectors club in the US. They meet monthly in the Grandview Municipal Center in Grandview Heights, just 2.6 miles south of the OSU football stadium. He suggested that it might be a possible field trip.

The club’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Thursday, December 10. It is the annual Christmas Dinner. RSVP to Secretary, Rex Dolby, at: dolbys2embarqmail.com or 419.238.4545 to attend our annual Christmas dinner that evening.

Previously we discussed the reasons for the causes of motion blur and how to avoid it. This time the subject will be the reasons for motion blur and how to achieve it.

Probably the main reason is to show that something is in motion. This can be achieved in three ways, each depending on the purpose of the photograph. One is using a slower shutter speed that allows the subject to move to whatever degree (depending on the shutter speed) in or through the frame while the background remains in sharp focus. The movement of the subject is the message of this photo.

A second method is called panning. Using just a slightly slower shutter speed than you would use for freezing the subject, track the subject with your camera as it approaches and comes closer to you. Keep moving the camera to keep a good composition with more space in front of the subject than behind. Panning should compensate for the slightly slower shutter speed to freeze and emphasize the subject and at the same time streak the background to where it may be only a suggestion of what is back there. If you want the background to be more recognizable, still pan and use a little faster shutter speed.

The third situation is to use a slow shutter speed to capture a subject that is stationary while the background moves around or behind it. This method will emphasize the subject as well as create the feeling that what’s around it may be frantic or busy.

In all three situations, use a tripod with a lockable but smooth swivel head, select a position where the background will contrast with the subject to make it stand out, and take a lot of pictures at different shutter speeds and panning rates to achieve your desired results. You know the drill -“Practice makes Perfect!”