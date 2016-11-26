Print for later

Dorothy Ann Gemke, 90, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2016, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born April 16, 1926, in Alliance, the daughter of Orion Robert and Mayme (Langemeyer) Gemke, who both preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Vincent De Paul Society.

