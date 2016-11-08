Donna Mae Etzler, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:46 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born November 26, 1931, in rural Convoy, the daughter of Herman and Muriel E. (Scaer) Etzler, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Marvin C. Etzler, and three sisters, Dorothy Korte, Pauline Muriel Etzler, and Margaret Bieberich, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, at Gearhart-Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy, with Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will be in Redeemer Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.