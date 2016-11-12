State Farm Insurance Agent Tisha Fast donated $500 to the efforts of creating a dog park in Van Wert. A citizens’ committee has partnered with the Van Wert County Foundation to create an off-leash dog park at Hiestand Woods and is currently raising funds to make this a reality. Businesses and individuals alike are encouraged to participate. Tax deductible donations may be mailed to or dropped off at the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert, in care of “Community Dog Park”. For more information about this project, call Jan Spray at 419.203.8274 or Sarah Robeson at 419.605.7612. (photo submitted)