DELPHOS — A Delphos man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child that occurred earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Delphos Police Department, investigators from that department, as well as the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the United States Marshal Service office in Toledo, obtained the arrest of Christopher M. Peters, 26, in Fostoria on Friday afternoon.

Peters is being charged initially with child endangerment, a felony of the third degree, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, pending a review of more serious charges by the Van Wert County Grand Jury.

Delphos police and first-responders from Delphos Fire & EMS responded to a 9-1-1 call this past Tuesday at the Old Lincoln Inn Apartments at 24249 Lincoln Highway in Delphos on the report of an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival at Apartment 24, responders found the child dead, with no lifesaving measures possible.

Police investigators then sought assistance from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, as well as personnel from the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, and an autopsy was ordered in the case and was performed by staff of the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Crime scene investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation were also called in to process the apartment, while the child’s mother, as well as neighbors and possible witnesses were interviewed by officers.

On Thursday, investigators contacted the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office to provide prosecutors with information on that case, along with preliminary findings from the autopsy. Prosecutors then gave the go-ahead to arrest Martin, and a warrant was obtained on Peters, who had left the area before the child’s body was discovered.

Federal marshals were called in to assist in the arrest of Peters, who was believed to be in Hancock County. However, investigators had no definite address for the suspect. Marshals contacted local authorities at approximately 4 p.m. Friday to say they had arrested Peters, who was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Findlay, where he will await extradition to Van Wert County on the above charges.

The release also noted that Delphos and sheriff’s office investigators have spoken to the defendant, but details of the interview will not be released because of the continuing investigation.