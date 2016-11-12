Submitted information

CONVOY — On May 9, 2017, all Crestview seventh graders will get to tour and learn about the Ohio Supreme Court and the Statehouse as a result of a grant that was awarded to the school.

Jason Cross, seventh grade history teacher, received a grant through the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center Foundation. The grants are designed to help school districts defray the costs of transporting students to the Ohio Supreme Court and Visitor Education Center.

The Thomas J. Moyer Visitor Education Center offers students the opportunity, through hands-on experiences, to learn about the Ohio Supreme Court and participate in a mock trial. Students will also tour the Ohio Statehouse, view the floor of the Ohio General Assembly, and meet the senators and representatives from the local area.

Before the field trip to the Ohio Supreme Court and Statehouse, Crestview students will study various court cases, as well as the structure of the judicial branch at the federal, state, and local levels.