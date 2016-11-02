Submitted information

CONVOY — Community veterans are invited to attend a pancake breakfast in order to commemorate Veterans Day at Crestview Middle/High School on Friday, November 11. Student leaders from grades 6-12 will help prepare and serve breakfast for Van Wert County veterans between 7:45-9:30 a.m. in the school auditeria. There will also be a ceremonial program to thank and recognize our veterans around 8:15am in the auditeria.

Middle and high school students will be working on service projects in the classroom throughout the week to assist with the upcoming Honor Flights in April/May 2017 with the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight organization.

Guests may park in the staff and visitor parking lot nearest to Tully Street by the Crestview Board of Education meeting room and enter through that door entrance or by the “Knight Door” by the main middle school-high school office.

For more information, contact either Mike Bowen bowen.mike@crestviewknights.com or Ali Sawmiller sawmiller.ali@crestviewknights.com in the high school or James Lautzenheiser lautzenheiser.james@crestviewknights.com in the middle school.