Four fire departments were called to fight a barn fire at the resident of Doug Germann, 7580 Wolfcale Road (above and below), shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters from Van Wert, Ohio City, Wren, and Convoy responded to the fire with personnel and equipment. There reportedly were animals in the barn, but all were rescued from the structure (click here for more photos). photos by Bob Barnes and Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent