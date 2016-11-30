By Rex Dolby

Over the course of the past four months officers of the Van Wert Area Photography Club have worked to move the club’s assets from 114 S. Race St. so the Civic Theatre could use that space to store their props and set materials. Club assets were offered to club members first and what was left was scattered around the community. Most of the darkroom and office equipment went to the Council on Aging for their Buy-Way sales. Photography books and slides of Van Wert and the nation went to the Brumback Library. Other Van Wert slides went to the Van Wert Historical Society. The remaining photography literature was taken to the book recycling stacks at the Van Wert Recycling Center. Materials that we could not find a home for were disposed of by local refuse collection companies.

The only things that remained were related to studio photography. Those items included backdrops, floodlights, strobe lights and stands, and various reflectors. All of these items were moved by President Stuart Jewett and Secretary Rex Dolby to Stuart’s photography studio on the third floor at the southeast corner of Market and E. Main Streets. Dolby documented all of the studio items by photographing them. Club members still hope that one day they may have their own facility and establish their photography studio there.

The club’s next meeting will be its dinner meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 10.