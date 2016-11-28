Clarice E. Moreo, 56, of Delphos, passed away Friday, November 25, 2016, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born November 23, 1960, in Virginia, the daughter of Don and Edna (Hunter) Spaulding, who both preceded her in death. On October 26, 1996, she married Donald Moreo, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include two sisters, Cora Tucker of Austin, Texas, and LuLu (Danny) Scalise of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Don Spaulding; and one brother-in-law, Bob Tucker, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 2, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. David Howell officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, December 1, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.