Allan E. Rosendahl, 67, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born August 15, 1949, in Van Wert, the son of Phyllis Margaret (Shaw) Rosendahl, who preceded him in death, and Harold L. Rosendahl, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a son, Robert Rosendahl of Waldo, Maine; two aunts, Yvonne McCord of Tennessee and Alice Carpenter of Charlotte, North Carolina; two nieces; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, November 14, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with Pastor Scott Campbell officiating. Burial will be at a later time in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is an hour prior to the memorial service on Monday.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church.

