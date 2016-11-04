Deb Strickler (center) from Ohio City receives her high school diploma from Vantage Ohio Technical Center Director Pete Prichard and Enrollment Coordinator Dee Dee Meringleo-Dirksen. Strickler is the first person to receive her diploma through the Ohio Department of Education Adult Diploma Program. She recently completed the Medical Assistant program, has received her STNA certification, and is working on her Pharmacy Technician certificate. Those interested in the program can call the Vantage OTC at 800.686.3944 to see if they qualify. (Vantage photo)