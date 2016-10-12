YMCA hosting adult flag football tourney
Van Wert independent sports
The YMCA of Van Wert County is holding an adult flag football tournament on Saturday, October 29, at Camp Clay.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be a 7-on-7, round robin format, with each team playing a guaranteed two games. Registration is going on now through Friday, October 14, with a fee of $100 per team. Registration is available at the front desk of the Y or by calling 419.238.0443.
For more information about this specific event, email briana@vwymca.org. More information about programs and other opportunities available at the Van Wert YMCA can be obtained by calling the Y or visiting online at www.vwymca.com.
The YMCA of Van Wert County is a United Way agency.
POSTED: 10/12/16 at 8:09 am. FILED UNDER: Sports