Van Wert independent sports

The YMCA of Van Wert County is holding an adult flag football tournament on Saturday, October 29, at Camp Clay.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be a 7-on-7, round robin format, with each team playing a guaranteed two games. Registration is going on now through Friday, October 14, with a fee of $100 per team. Registration is available at the front desk of the Y or by calling 419.238.0443.

For more information about this specific event, email briana@vwymca.org. More information about programs and other opportunities available at the Van Wert YMCA can be obtained by calling the Y or visiting online at www.vwymca.com.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is a United Way agency.