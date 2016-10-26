Those of you who attend concerts at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center probably hear me, or someone in my stead, thank our sponsors, underwriters, members, etc. As I walk off stage, I am often thinking, I hope people realize how much we appreciate their support, and how much the audience should appreciate their support.

We certainly don’t take support, whether it’s underwriting, memberships, or even advertisers lightly. We realize that each business or individual has many options on how to spend their money. We try to offer opportunities we feel will benefit that contributor and make it a positive investment for them.

It is because of these extra revenues streaming into the Niswonger that allow you, the customer to pay less for your ticket. It also allows us to do extra things to enhance your concert experience, both on the stage and before you even get into the performance hall. I can’t tell you the number of times we have been able to add to a concert because of the extra contributions we have received. That could be adding more musicians to make the concert more exciting and enjoyable, or adding more production elements which enhance the experience.

We have been fortunate to have season sponsors, presenting sponsors, supporting sponsors, members, advertisers, and other contributors. This season, we have three season sponsors: StateWide Ford, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and Chuck and Karen Koch. They receive recognition at each concert, but I also hope you keep them in mind when you need their services. Although they do it out of the kindness of their heart for the fact they want to enrich our community, they are only able to do it when they receive business. You can thank a sponsor by saying thanks in many ways. And if one of those is by purchasing a product from them, please let them know you appreciate what they do for you at the Niswonger.

We are now at a point where our contributors provide nearly two–thirds of our operating budget. That is a huge contribution that we are so grateful for. Many non-profit centers like ours actually operate on even a higher contributions level. I do take pride in the fact that our ticket buyers still make up the majority of our budget. I think that keeps a performing arts organization like ours vibrant. After all, it’s the patron in the seat that performers are actually playing and singing for, so we thank you as well.

We have had several individuals, as well as businesses and corporations, who have asked how they can be involved in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. We would be glad to talk with anyone wishing to partner and team with us in the future. It will only make us even better. Feel free to contact me or my marketing team at the Niswonger to see how you can be more involved. Some have seen me in the lobby and asked me how they can support a certain concert or season. I am always happy to talk to you about this.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation is in its 10th year of operating the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. We have been truly blessed in so many ways with the support of contributors and patrons. We will never take it for granted and hope it is always a win-win situation for the contributor, the ticket buyer, and our organization.

I just have to mention what a privilege it was to present Doc Severinsen in concert this past Sunday night. Doc is 89 years old and I just knew good things don’t last forever. But in Doc’s case, I think if you were in attendance, you saw that some things last longer than others. What a vibrant 89-year-old performer! He rides horses and works out regularly, in addition to practicing at least two hours every day … still!

Up next is Country Music award-winning band Diamond Rio. They will be in concert this Saturday, October 29, at 7:30 p.m. I had actually forgotten that they had once been called the Tennessee River Boys and Van Wert’s own Mel Deal used to play with them quite often. As The Tennessee River Boys, they once performed at the Marsh Foundation as part of our Community Concert Series.

Since changing their name in 1991, they have taken Country Music by storm, winning many Country Music Awards, as well as a Grammy. A few tickets remain, but we expect a very full house. Don’t wait too long! I’ll see you Saturday night.

FINÉ.