DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Western Buckeye Educational Service Center received praise from the state, its Governing Board learned during the board’s October meeting on Wednesday.

Superintendent Brian Gerber told the board that the Western Buckeye ESC earned the “highly performing ESC” designation from the Ohio Department of Education. Gerber added that the WBESC saved school districts in Van Wert and Paulding counties $801,886 in five primary service categories: speech, physical, and occupational therapy, superintendent/treasurer searches, and school psychology services.

“This is only part of the total savings provided each year,” the superintendent noted. “For example, some agencies charge $8,000 to $10,000 for superintendent/treasurer searches and WBESC charges nothing for this service.”

Gerber said that, statewide, school districts using ESC services saved more than $54 million.

“We are proud of the services ESCs provide our local school districts,” the superintendent added. “We are the leader in the shared services delivery model.”

Gerber noted, though, that, while earning the designation is gratifying, the frustrating part is that Ohio Governor John Kasich, who has been advocating using shared services to reduce costs, has also proposed cutting funds for ESCs, which the superintendent noted do exactly that.

“It becomes a confusing issue when the governor continues to propose funding cuts for ESCs when ESCs are doing exactly what he wants us to do, and that is reduce costs by sharing services and employees,” Gerber told his board.

Also Wednesday, the WBESC board:

Approved the Thomas Edison Preschool bus driver rate at $11.73.

Approved out-of-state training for Heather Frey, Jeana Fisher, Heather Matthews, Nichole Jefferson, and Laura Priest in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Authorized a Family Maternity Leave Act leave for Sara Linder, effective February 27, 2017, due to the birth of a child.

Approved advancement of Amy Wannemacher to the master’s degree plus 15 hours step on the salary schedule, effective August 9 of this year.

The next regular meeting of the WBESC Governing Board will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at the Paulding County ESC office.