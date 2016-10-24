Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and its Auxiliary presented a certificate of appreciation to CQT Kennedy LLC President Bryan Yourdon in recognition of Kennedy’s donation of a tool chest to raffle as a fundraiser for the post. “We are honored to provide such a small token of our appreciation to VFW Post 5803 for the service that they provide those who have served,” Yourdan said. Raffle tickets are available for $20 each (two entries per ticket) at VFW Post 5803, 111 N. Shannon St. in Van Wert (across from the YMCA). Drawing will be held Saturday December 3. Only 600 tickets are being sold, with the proceeds used to help with continuing support of local veterans. Shown are (from the left) Post Commander Steve Pollock, Yourdan, and Auxiliary 5803 President Betty Jo Rager. (photo submitted