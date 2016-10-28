The Thomas Edison Preschool staff is grateful to the Van Wert Fire Department for its efforts on behalf of an autism awareness t-shirt campaign held recently. The fire department made a generous donation of $2,500 that will be used for sensory items for the students in the preschool. Shown here are (from the left) preschool teacher Ronda Niemeyer, firefighter Nathan Wiechart, and preschool speech and language pathologist Heather Frey. (photo submitted)