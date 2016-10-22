Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District’s 67th annual meeting will be held Tuesday, December 6, in the commons area of Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

An election will be held to elect two members of the Board of Supervisors from the following candidates: Robert Gehres, Craig Pohlman, and Kris Young.

Registration and voting will take place from 5:30-6 p.m., with a dinner catered by Elegant Beginnings Catering served, starting at 6 that evening. A program will begin at 7 p.m., with the SWCD honoring the “Conservation of the Year” recipient, while a scholarship recipient will be recognized. Speaker for the evening is Dr. Christopher Winslow from The Ohio State University Extension, who will be discussing “Lake Erie Algae, Nutrient Loading, and Current Research Efforts”.

For the past 11 years, Dr. Winslow has been employed at Ohio State University’s Stone Lab and the Ohio Sea Grant College Program. His research training has roots in fish ecology, with an emphasis on the impact of invasive species. He continues to address invasive species impacts, but his research and outreach efforts now include other issues critically important to Lake Erie. Those issues include nutrient loading, harmful algal bloom causes and impacts, dredging activity, coastal community resilience and growth, and the impacts of climate change.

Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, November 23, and are available at the Van Wert SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, or from Darryl Ricketts, Bob Gehres, Craig Pohlman, Dick Rice, Dave Kemler, or Julie Buggle. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 2-10 years of age.