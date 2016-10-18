Sharon J. Adkins, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, October 17, 2016, at her residence in Van Wert.

She was born December 1, 1930, in Convoy, the daughter of Clinton and Phyllis (Underhill) Glancy, who both preceded her in death. She married Graydon Burdett Nihiser and Charles H. “Hobe” Adkins, who both also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Gary L. (Tammy) Nihiser of Van Wert and Randy J. (Michelle) Nihiser of Valrico, Florida; two stepchildren, Lori (Dave) Royse of Convoy and Robert Adkins of Payne; a sister-in-law, Laura Glancy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A brother, Robert Glancy, also preceded her in death.

Sharon was retired from Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of North Union United Methodist Church in rural Van Wert County and volunteered with the Van Wert County Council on Aging, Community Health Professionals, and the Van Wert County Hospital Thrift Shop, all located in Van Wert.

She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 5803 in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Wack officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 20, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Council on Aging, Community Health Professionals, or North Union United Methodist Church.

