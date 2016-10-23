Richard R. Ellinger

Richard R. “Dick” Ellinger, 94, of Ohio City, passed away early Saturday, October 22, 2016, at Hearth and Home in Van Wert.

He was born March 13, 1922, in Ohio City, the son of Perry Walter “Jack” and Pearl Mae (Garrard) Ellinger, who both preceded him in death. On June 11, 1944, he married his wife, Pauline, who survives in Ohio City.

Other survivors include a daughter, Pamela M. (James) Ellinger McGrady of Dublin; and one son, Denis W. Ellinger of Ohio City.

Seven brothers, Fred, Ned, Homer, John, James, Leo, and Eugene Ellinger, and a sister, Recie (Ellinger) Beach, also preceded him in death.

Dick was a 1943 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty School and became a lifelong member of the former Ohio City Church of God in 1925; and retired from Continental Forest Industries (Greif Brothers) in Van Wert with 34 years of service. During his life, Dick was active in the community and served on the Vantage school board, the county school board, the Ohio City Church of God board, and volunteered with the Boy Scouts. He also volunteered as a Big Brother and was a mentor for Project You & Me.

