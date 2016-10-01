Phyllis Ann “Flip” Porter, 74, of Grover Hill, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born September 22, 1942, in Paulding County, the daughter of Deloy and Stella Mae (Sherry) Porter, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a companion, Judy Moore of Grover Hill; two sisters, Karen (Rex) Sierer of Defiance and Irene (Gene) Andrews of Oakwood; a sister-in-law, Norma Moore of Delphos; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, Francis Koenig and Norma Dix; and a brother-in-law, Donald Moore, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, October 3, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

