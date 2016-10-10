VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District has begun planning for its 67th annual meeting, banquet, and supervisors’ election. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 17, at the Paulding County Extension Building on the Paulding County Fairgrounds.

The supervisors’ election will begin at 5 p.m. and a dinner catered by Gibson’s Backyard BBQ of Convoy will be served at 6 that evening.

Tickets for the banquet are $15 for adults and $7 for children under 13, and may be purchased at the Paulding SWCD office, 900 Fairground Drive (ParcLane Complex) during regular business hours. Following dinner, the Paulding SWCD and ditch maintenance staff will highlight programming for the past year and hand out “Cooperator of the Year” and “Educator of the Year” awards.

Featured entertainment for the evening is comedian Dick Stoner of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who ensures an evening full of laughter.

Every county in Ohio hosts a Soil and Water Conservation District and each district elects a supervisor annually, as at least one supervisor has completed his or her three-year term each year. Contact the Paulding SWCD office for an absentee ballot or for more information. Absentee voting will take place in the SWCD office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until noon on November 17.