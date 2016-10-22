VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — There will be an open house held at the Paulding County Jail, 500 E. Perry St. in Paulding, on Sunday, October 30, from 3-6 p.m. This will be an opportunity for Paulding County residents to walk through the jail and see what their tax dollars are paying for.

“A citizen at one of my public meetings suggested I should hold an open house to allow folks to see what we are paying for, and that it is empty,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “I felt this was an excellent idea and I hope everyone who might be undecided about where they stand regarding the additional tax levy to hire the additional jobs it takes to run this place will come take a tour and ask questions.

“I believe folks will be shocked to see this facility has been sitting empty and unused for eight years,” said Sheriff Landers.

For more information about the jail, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 419.399.3791, or leave information on Facebook by searching “Facebook/Paulding County Sheriff’s Office” or access the office’s website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com and leave an email for Sheriff Landers.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the website by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking on “send us an anonymous tip.”