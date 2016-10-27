Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) thanked Ohioans for properly disposing of an estimated 14 tons (28,263 pounds) of unneeded, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs during last Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of prescription drug disposal. Unused prescription drugs in homes create a public health and safety concern because the medications can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.

“Safely disposing of unneeded prescription pills is an easy way that Ohioans across the state can participate in the effort to fight drug addiction, and we appreciate everyone who took time on Saturday to make sure that the pills prescribed to them will never fall into the wrong hands,” said Attorney General DeWine.

“By working together as citizens and law enforcement officials alike, we were able to make Saturday’s Take Back event an overwhelming success as we minimized the number of unwanted prescription medications available to be misused and abused,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Bulgrin. “We want to thank every resident in Ohio and our Ohio law enforcement partners who took the time to come together and make this program successful.”

Those who are still in possession of unneeded prescription drugs can drop them off at one of several prescription drug drop box locations across the state. A list of locations of prescription drug drop boxes provided by the Attorney General’s Office, Ohio Department of Health, and Drug Free Action Alliance is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.